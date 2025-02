According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a juvenile was arrested following an active investigation near Burton Memorial Park in Northeast Cape Coral.

Multiple CCPD units were on the scene a little before 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Caution tape was found wrapped around fences by a baseball field and a playground, and officers with flashlights searched every inch of the park.

A black sneaker was all that WINK News night beat crews saw left at the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, CCPD said the scene is now clear with no current threat to the public.

More information will be released soon, but this continues to be an active investigation.

We have reached out to CCPD and asked what happened at the park that led a juvenile to be taken into custody.

