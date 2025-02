This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Christopher Knaack is wanted for dealing drugs in the Fort Myers area.

Detectives tell us he has been on the run since late October.

The 37-year-old is believed to be in the area, possibly hotel-hopping in South Fort Myers.

Armando Massiate, Junior, is wanted in Collier County for violation of probation.

We first reported on the 41-year-old in September 2023, when he was arrested for driving his car aggressively toward high school students and then pulling a gun on them.

He works in the construction industry and may be in Golden Gate Estates, Immokalee or Ave Maria.

Shawn Victorian’s also accused of violating probation, but in Lee County.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of criminal mischief and resisting/obstructing an officer with violence. Look for him in South Fort Myers.

He has several tattoos, including a samurai with clouds on his right arm and a Bible verse on his left arm.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.