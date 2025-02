Genesis Zayas. CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman who works for the Lee County School District is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

Genesis Zayas, 23, was arrested on two counts of sexual offense on Tuesday.

The Cape Coral Police Department confirmed that Zayas has been suspended from her position in instructional support at Island Coast High School in Cape Coral.

Zayas was booked on Tuesday, and her bond of $50,000 was set Wednesday morning at her first court appearance.

She is scheduled to next appear in court on March 10.

Lee County School District released a statement Wednesday evening. It reads:

“The School District does not tolerate the alleged behavior. The employee has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. Upon its conclusion, appropriate actions will be taken.”

LCSD also sent WINK News the email they are required by law to send to students in contact with the employee:

Good morning, Island Coast families.

You are receiving this important message in compliance with Florida Statute 1012.797, Parental Notification of Arrests of Employees. I must inform you that Ms. Genesis Zayas, Instructional Support, Island Coast High School, was arrested on 02/04/2025 for the following:

Two Counts of: Sex Offense (Authority Figure Solicit Eng Lewd Conduct with Student)

Please know that The School District of Lee County and law enforcement will handle this matter most appropriately.

Her hire date was Aug. 25, 2022.

The investigation is still active.

