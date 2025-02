Credit: Lee County Sherriff’s Office

The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a hospital employee accused of stealing more than $150 thousand worth of medical equipment from Lee Health.

56-year-old Ricardo Rodrigues, a former Lee Health employee, is accused of taking 10 heart monitors and batteries from Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers and selling them on eBay.

According to FMPD, 10 Philips heart monitors, and five Philips monitor batteries were unaccounted for at the hospital.

The heart monitors had been stored in the Lee Health intensive care unit and were stolen due to blind spots in the security cameras as well as the busy activity of the hospital.

Each monitor was valued at $8,500, and the batteries at $4,500.

The Fort Myers Police Department did an investigation to review the cameras at the hospital and track down the equipment via serial numbers.

The investigation started on Nov. 18 after staff noticed the equipment missing. FMPD worked with the Lee Health Nursing Director to survey the hospital and determine how the equipment may have been stolen.

A camera was placed in the room where the storage was located to capture the culprit accountable. The case had a breakthrough when Detective Richard Carpenter was able to track down the activated monitors through the BioMed notifications they would receive when the stolen monitors were activated.

These monitors were tracked back to SakoMed, a company in California that purchased the stolen items from an eBay account linked to Rodrigues’s cellphone number.

When confronted by detectives, Rodrigues denied the claims, but on further search of his eBay account, the stolen items were found being sold to SakoMed.

Rodrigues was charged with grand theft, larceny, and trafficking stolen property.

He was released on Feb.2 and bonded out of jail at $55k.