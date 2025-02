Credit: Southwest Florida’s Home and Garden Shows

The 20th semi-annual Spring Home & Garden show is coming to Naples. The event features more than 65 local and regional companies that display and present products and services to homeowners.

The event will be held on Mar. 14 and 15 at the New Hope Event Center at 7675 Davis Boulevard.

The event occurs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For anyone interested in attending, admission and parking are free.

“Spring is always a great time to tackle those home improvement projects, and we are thrilled to bring new and innovative ideas for homeowners to help them enhance and customize their homes,” said Bill Anderson, President of Expo Management. “We have organized all the home improvement resources under one roof where attendees can easily connect with area experts to address any of their residential needs.”

The show features local and regional companies, with an array of exhibitor booths showcasing products and services. These products include leading brands in home improvement, landscaping, interior design, eco-friendly providers, smart home technology, renewable energy solutions and more.

Attendees can discover the newest innovations while exploring diverse solutions for creating beautiful, functional, and sustainable living spaces.

Exhibitors on-site will showcase the latest home improvement innovations, covering home renovation, including furnishings of their space, decorating ideas, patio updates, flooring options and more.

During this two-day event, attendees can make an appointment for new hurricane windows, learn about modern hot tubs, explore mortgage loan possibilities, and more. The show gives various resources to attendees wanting to go through significant home improvements.

Live demonstrations and presentations on various topics will occur. Some of these include home staging tips and interactive technology showcases.

Exhibitor door prizes will be available, and attendees can register to win a cruise/vacation giveaway.

For more information about the home & garden show, you can visit their website.