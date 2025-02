Credit: Brenda Cooper

On Friday, an Emmy Award-winning Hollywood stylist will host Forever Fabulous, a charity event with the St. Matthew’s House.

The charity event will be held at the Vineyards Country Club in Naples during the Naples Automotive Experience.

Brenda Cooper is known as the stylist of Fran Drescher on the 1990s sitcom The Nanny. She has also styled many Hollywood A-listers, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, William Shatner and George Foreman. Credit: Brenda Cooper

Cooper met Drescher in 1990 while she was an assistant. Drescher told her that Cooper would be brought in as her stylist if she ever got a TV show. About a year later, she was brought in as the designer for The Nanny.

Cooper had dreams of changing the way fashion was seen on television.

“I knew that I wanted to make a difference in how wardrobe is done on TV, so that’s what I did,” said Cooper. “I truly brought fashion to television.”

Cooper plans to use her skills to style over 100 women, and the proceeds from the event will go to the St. Matthew’s House.

Forever Fabulous is set to be an interactive and immersive experience where Cooper will show the attendees what color harmony looks like. She will then take them through her dressing system, which she calls the “Silhouette Solution.”

Cooper wants women to use fashion as a tool to express themselves.

“Even though the world thinks fashion is superficial, if it’s used properly, it’s a tool of empowerment and transformation,” said Cooper. “I will be showing the ladies how to make those choices that are empowering.” Credit: Brenda Cooper

Cooper said that fashion may not seem like a priority for the underprivileged, but it can make a difference in their lives.

“My whole world is about transformation from the outside in,” said Cooper. “It’s about elevating confidence. It’s about taking risks and feeling good about yourself. Leadership starts in the closet, so when people are coming out of this program, they have to go out into the world and make their lives happen.”

Cooper said that she wants the outfits worn during Forever Fabulous to have the same effect on The Nanny as they did 30 years ago.

“From a wardrobe point of view, I wanted the audience to smile before an actress delivered her first line. Mission accomplished,” said Cooper.

For more information on The Silhouette Solution, click here.