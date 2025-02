Naples City Council rejected an outdoor dining proposal for the historic Olde Naples Building on Third Street South.

The Feb. 5 unanimous decision to deny a magistrate’s settlement opinion came as a complete surprise to prolific restaurateur Rick Doody, a seasonal resident of North Naples who signed a lease three years ago to create a high-end classic American grill in the 1921 building that the Camalier family has owned for more than 40 years. When landlord Chris Camalier told him the vote was unanimous, Doody congratulated Camalier, thinking that the outdoor dining issue was unanimously approved. Then, Camalier told him it was unanimously opposed.

“Needless to say, I was flabbergasted. I don’t know what to say,” Doody said. “The bottom line: I don’t understand. I don’t get this City Council. We are building a restaurant that would stand the test of time and last a couple of generations just like Lindey’s, our restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. We can do that here.”

