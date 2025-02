Hundreds of Collier County students explored potential future careers at the Build My Future Job Fair.

The event, held at the fairgrounds, focused on trade jobs and careers students can start right after high school.

Dan Kroeker, an apprenticeship coordinator, shared his hopes for the students at the event.

“Out of these six or 700 kids, we might get a few kids to say, ‘Oh, hey, you know what? I think I can do that. I think this is something that I want to do,'” said Kroeker.

Students experienced hands-on activities, including virtual reality, mixing mud, carpentry and bricklaying.

One of the students, Lilliana Garcia, found inspiration in the opportunities presented.

“They’re more leaning towards engineering. It’s just so vast, and you could do so much with just one degree that it just presents a lot of opportunities again and area for growth,” said Garcia.

Kroeker emphasized the booming opportunities in the industry.

“They want to get out there. They see that this industry is booming. They see the opportunities that are happening, and very, very well supported by industry,” said Kroeker.

Garcia appreciated the chance to explore her options.

“It lets me figure out what I want to do. This entire area is just one huge [area] I could really find go anywhere and maybe find an opportunity there,” said Garcia.

While nothing is set in stone, the fair helps students build a strong foundation for their future careers.

