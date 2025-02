In Collier County, one person stands out for his daily acts of kindness, bringing smiles to those around him.

Princeton Ballarino has been working at the Publix in the Pine Ridge Crossing shopping center for over eight years.

“I have autism, and I like to give out kindness cards to people,” said Ballarino.

The 26-year-old takes pride in his daily routine, always ensuring to do it with a smile.

“Kindness impacts me in many ways. It helps me have a good mood and inspire others to be kind because we definitely need more kindness now than ever, especially in our community,” said Ballarino.

Whether he’s corralling carts, handing out kindness cards or helping with groceries, Ballarino does it all.

“Princeton is our sunshine,” said Claudia Nelson, Ballarino’s former middle school teacher.

Ballarino’s kindness is appreciated by customers and everyone he encounters.

“Princeton is a gem in town; I mean his kindness and his passion and the customer service. We are lucky to have him in our community,” said Nelson.

Ballarino wants people to know they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

“I was diagnosed with autism at three years old, and I’ve been shown what I’m definitely capable of. It’s more of an ability to do what’s possible, and what I say to other people is to never be discouraged, always be encouraged. And if you can believe, believe in it, you can do it,” said Ballarino.

To Ballarino, spreading kindness is as easy as it seems.

“You can spread kindness wherever you are,” said Ballarino.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.*