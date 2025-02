A Port Charlotte woman continues to fight to find her husband’s ashes, lost in the mail. Members of Congress are now backing her efforts.

A package containing her husband Ron Neiheiser’s ashes was supposed to arrive last week, but it never did. Widow Stacie Claytor believes the United States Postal Service lost it.

On Thursday, several Southwest Florida leaders in Washington D.C. want more accountability from the Page Field Post Office post office and the USPS.

Rep. Byron Donalds has expressed concern over the situation.

“Residents of Southwest Florida are experiencing a litany of issues regarding missing mail and the holding of mail at USPS Processing Facility–Fort Myers,” said Rep. Donald’s. “My office is aware of this issue and as a matter of federal oversight, we have repeatedly asked for a tour of this facility, and we have repeatedly been blocked. The loss of Mr. Neiheiser’s remains is unfathomable, unacceptable, and completely inexcusable, but it is not a one-off. This is the tragic consequence of the systemic rot in our bureaucracy and highlights the critical need for efficiency of government.”

WINK News also requested a tour of post office facilities in Fort Myers and USPS declined.

Rep. Greg Steube has also taken action on Claytor’s behalf.

“Congressman Steube has filed an inquiry with the United States Postal Service on behalf of Mrs. Stacie Claytor and her late husband Ron,” said Matt Fisher, Steube’s spokesperson. “He will continue to closely monitor the situation and hopes that the USPS will swiftly act to resolve this tragic situation.”

On Thursday, the USPS has responded to the situation with a statement.

“The Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service to our customers,” said a USPS representative. “In this instance, we first wish to offer our condolences to the family and a sincere apology for the unintended delay in delivering this important package. We are keenly aware of the sensitivity of this matter and are focused on ensuring the package is located as quickly as possible. The Postal Service is taking every possible step to resolve this issue. We have been in contact with the customer and will continue to reach out to them to provide updates. We regret that the package has not yet been located, but we will continue our vigilance to search for and ultimately deliver it to our customer as soon as we can.”

USPS Officials say the package is most likely in the Page Field location.

Stacie Claytor on Thursday expressed gratitude for the support she has received.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support,” Claytor said. “I especially want to thank John Magee with USPS and Olivia Jean with WINK, who continue to work tirelessly to locate the missing remains. Ron’s family has spent the last several years ensuring that he was treated with love, compassion, respect and dignity. Honoring his wish to be cremated was the last thing that we as a family were able to do for him. I remain hopeful that Ron’s ashes will be returned.”

Claytor went on to say, “As one supporter commented online, “possibly her husband wasn’t ready to rest and his journey was intended to bring a community of support and love”, and I believe that very well that may be the case. He will be back when he’s ready.“

Senator Rick Scott’s office personally called the Claytor. They plan on also contacting USPS.

The community continues to rally around Claytor, hoping for a resolution to this emotional ordeal.

