The Copperleaf Country Club community in Estero is making a significant impact in the fight against hunger.

Residents have joined forces for the past six years to participate in the Copperleaf Hunger Walk, demonstrating a strong community effort to address food insecurity.

“You know, you see how beautiful the area is and how it looks so well off… just to have neighbors so close that are in such need,” said Dave Maher, a resident of Copperleaf Country Club.

The event not only raises awareness but also funds for local hunger relief.

“I mean, having worked at some of the mobile pantries, and you see the people that are coming in, a lot of people are coming in, you can tell that they’re just really having a hard time getting by,” said Bill Starr of the Copperleaf Charitable Foundation.

Copperleaf residents have contributed significantly to the cause, donating $60,000 to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, bringing their six-year total to more than $410,000.

“You know, you think you’re in Florida. You’ve got all the agriculture that’s here. It’s amazing,” said Maher.

The donations also include over 2,000 pounds of food to help feed hungry families in the region.

“Going to make a huge difference. There’s about 250,000 people we serve every month. Nobody in Southwest Florida deserves to go hungry, and this is a great way of our community coming together to help,” said Richard Leber of the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

The Copperleaf community’s dedication to the March to a Million Meals campaign highlights the importance of collective action in addressing hunger.

