A mother’s worst nightmare unfolded when her 2-year-old daughter was taken from her in Fort Myers on Monday. The man responsible is still on the run.

Princess Guzman was reunited with her daughter Camila Guzman on Monday evening.

A neighbor captured video on Wednesday of a man believed to be Luis Valentin getting into a car as a woman carried Camila inside.

The police report revealed Valentin pushed Princess Guzman before she chased him around Fort Myers, trying to get her daughter back.

“The whole thing was traumatizing for her,” Princess Guzman said.

Princess Guzman shared that Camila Guzman perceived the ordeal as a fun day with her dad.

However, Princess Guzman is upset with how Valentin is now portrayed after the incident.

Guzman explained how she chased her ex-boyfriend, Valentin, through Fort Myers and Cape Coral to find Camila Guzman after he took off with her.

“When she lost them, she called the police, and an Amber Alert was issued,” Princess Guzman said.

Guzman emphasized that although Camila Guzman is not Valentin’s biological daughter, he loves her as if she were his own.

“He loves that little girl like that’s his daughter,” she said.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Southeast Fifth Avenue near Cultural Park in Cape Coral.

The Fort Myers police report detailed that Valentin pushed Princess Guzman to take Camila during an argument.

“So when we were tugging with her, I was next to the parking thing,” Princess Guzman said.

Luis Valentin is still on the run, charged with battery on a pregnant victim, along with confinement and neglect of a child.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.