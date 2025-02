A mother’s intended surprise turned into a disappointment when she paid for Savannah Bananas tickets but never received them. The tickets were meant to be a special gift for her son.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron spoke with Ashleigh Hawthorne, who shared her experience of being tricked out of $525 for fake tickets.

“This was her proof to me that she had tickets to transfer to me,” said Hawthorne.

Hawthorne explained that the seller sent her multiple pictures of the tickets, but her suspicions arose when they asked for transfer fees.

The Savannah Bananas, known for their entertaining games, often warn fans about fake ticket scams.

“I also let her know, ‘I want you to know you are stealing more than money. You are stealing an experience from my son,'” said Hawthorne.

Tickets for the game at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers sold out quickly, and Hawthorne found a seemingly reasonable deal on Facebook, only to discover the tickets were not legitimate.

“Just pay attention,” said Hawthorne. “Don’t let the anxiety and excitement of the moment overwhelm you, because then you end up in a situation like this.”

The Savannah Bananas expressed their disappointment over such incidents and advised fans to avoid transactions over the internet with strangers. They emphasized not to send real money based on a screenshot or message.

For those who couldn’t secure tickets, the WINK Sports team will provide live coverage of the Savannah Bananas game next weekend.

