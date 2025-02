A new orthopedic hospital, estimated to cost $140 million, is nearing completion in Collier County.

The HSS at NCH Hospital, located at the corner of Immokalee Road and Health Park Boulevard, is set to become a premier destination for orthopedic surgery.

Terry McDevitt, senior editor at the Naples Press, shared insights from an exclusive tour of the 100,000-square-foot facility, which is still under construction.

“We were literally wearing hard hats as we did the tour of the facility,” said McDevitt. “And the facility was so impressive, even as a construction site, you can really see the scale and the scope of this 100,000-square-foot free-standing orthopedic hospital.”

McDevitt highlighted the integration of innovative design and technology within the hospital.

“What really stands out is the marriage of technology and design,” said McDevitt.

The hospital, a three-story building, will feature observation theaters that serve as training tools for surgeons.

“So that physicians and other surgeons can be in that theater and be observing what’s going on in the operating room,” said McDevitt. “There are two operating rooms, actually, with that feature.”

Justin Blohm, VP of HSS at NCH, expressed enthusiasm about the project’s cutting-edge offerings.

“We always want to be at the cutting edge, whether that be technology, research education, we want to always be one of the first and market to do things,” said Blohm. “And we’re going to be doing that here in Naples.”

The HSS, originally founded in New York City, is recognized globally as a top orthopedic brand. The facility is expected to open in the spring, and equipment and surgeons are already in place.

A significant portion of funding for the project comes from private donations, including a $20 million matching grant from local philanthropists Jay and Patty Baker.

For more details, the latest edition of the Naples Press will be available Friday.

