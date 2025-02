Kelly Rita Perrigo. Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a woman accused of child neglect while working as a licensed practical nurse.

Police arrested Kelly Rita Perrigo, 62, on Wednesday after an investigation was conducted started by the child’s parent.

According to the CCPD, the parent suspected Perrigo would intentionally not feed the sickened child, saying that surveillance cameras situated around the home would record her not completing her duties.

The parent said that due to the child’s medical condition, 24/7 monitoring by healthcare nurses was needed, and Perrigo was hired for the overnight position.

When approached about not completing her job, Perrigo told the parent that the child had low blood sugar and drank all their nighttime bottles.

Contrary to that statement, the parent presented the surveillance footage to the CCPD, showing that Perrigo would heat the child’s bottle and attempt to feed the child for about two to five minutes, then put the child in the crib and leave the room with the full bottle.

On the kitchen surveillance camera, Perrigo was seen placing an empty bottle in the sink.

The parent believed Perrigo would empty the bottle in the bathroom sink before entering the kitchen.

Further investigation, according to the parent, suggested that Perrigo had not fed the child with a nighttime bottle since August 2024.

The CCPD’s special victim’s unit investigated, arresting Perrigo after collecting enough evidence.

She is being charged with one count of felony child neglect.