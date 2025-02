A mother chased down the man who kidnapped her toddler in Fort Myers. This dramatic event is part of the ongoing investigation into the Amber Alert issued earlier this week.

Camila Guzman, a 2-year-old girl, was reunited with her mother after a massive search effort. The search focused primarily on Cultural Park in Cape Coral.

The suspect, Luis Valentin, abandoned his car on SE 5th Place and then disappeared.

WINK News reporter Sommer Senne reported live from the area, where police continue to search for Valentin.

Earlier in the day, Princess Guzman and Valentin argued because he wanted to take two-year-old Camila and Princess’ son.

Princess, who is pregnant, was grabbed and pushed down, and Camila was taken from her arms, initiating the chase.

Guzman chased Valentin behind apartment buildings on Deleon Street, yelling, “Give me my child back” and “We can talk about this.”

Despite her efforts, Valentin managed to escape.

Valentin remains on the run, and authorities have released two photos of him showing different haircuts. Guzman later caught up with Valentin on SE 5th Avenue, where she attempted to negotiate; however, he fled again.

Trish Routte of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said, “Knowing that your little girl is in his hands, I can’t imagine the terror and fear that she must have felt at that point. Getting her back to her mom is the overwhelming headline. The most important thing is that she was returned safely.”

Valentin faces charges of kidnapping a minor, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, and child neglect. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.