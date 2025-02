Philadelphia may be known as the city of brotherly love, but here in southwest Florida, there’s a brotherly rivalry brewing between two of our own.

Jaylen Watkins won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles and two years later, his brother Sammy Watkins won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This weekend, the brothers’ former teams meet in Super Bowl LIX, so Jaylen is rooting for his former team to win its second ring while Sammy is rooting for a Chiefs three-peat.

“From childhood and being a Donovan McNabb fan, organically I kind of grew into an Eagles fan and then when they drafted me, being there for four years and then obviously winning the Super Bowl was like the icing on the cake,” Jaylen Watkins said. “I do need to bust him up a little bit. I know he’s excited to see those guys back.”

Jaylen is back home now, coaching at his alma mater, Cape Coral, and running D1 Fitness in Fort Myers, but a part of his heart is always in Philadelphia.

“My journey with them kind of exemplifies the Philadelphia mindset, of grit and resiliency. You’re forever engraved in the first Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles which is such a big city, with such big pride in their football team.”

Pride he feels all the way from Philly to Fort Myers.

So to get a win over Sammy’s Chiefs, his game plan? Give the ball to 26.

“If you go back to 2017, when we won, we did a very good job running the football. We played really good defense. We had a really great front seven on both sides of the ball and obviously they have Saquon Barkley, who makes it very easy and behind one of the best offensive lines.”

Jaylen is confident the Eagles will get it done, just like they did the first time around.