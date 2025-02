Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is campaigning against youth gun violence with a new Public Service Announcement.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of firearms access among teenagers.

Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers’s manager, emphasized the situation’s gravity.

“But when a young person suddenly has access to a gun, trying to assert themselves as ‘the big man’ can lead to devastating consequences—next thing you know, someone’s life is lost,” said Routte.

Routte believes that one life lost to gun violence is one too many. She stressed that kids should never have guns, adding that laws are in place for a reason.

“Kids should never have guns; there are laws in place for a reason,” said Routte.

Routte also highlighted alarming trends on social media where teenagers flaunt firearms.

“If you see these posts online of kids brandishing guns, it’s a serious red flag that we cannot ignore,” said Routte.

Denae Hendley, a grieving mother, shared her heart-wrenching story about the loss of her 13-year-old son, Desmond Jones, who was tragically taken from her on April 27, 2011.

“Losing a child is the most painful thing that any parent should ever have to endure—and having my son’s case still unsolved only compounds that pain. It breaks my heart every time I hear of another parent who has lost a child at the hands of gun violence because I know all too well the excruciating pain that never goes away,” said Hendley.

In response to this ongoing tragedy, Crime Stoppers is actively working to combat gun violence through this new campaign. Routte calls on the community for support.

“If you see something, say something,” said Routte, reminding that tips can be submitted anonymously.

