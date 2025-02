Stephen Deutsch wins the Charlotte Commission District 4 election. (CREDIT: WINK News)

A Charlotte County commissioner is involved in an investigation after being accused of using a racial slur.

D’Juan l. Harris, the Metropolitan Planning Organization Director, said Commissioner Stephen Deutsch used a racial slur during a December exchange.

Both were questioned under oath by an attorney unrelated to the county.

Harris said Commissioner Deutsch was talking about how it was used as a term of endearment when he was a kid.

When Deutsch was questioned, he said children often referred to him by the racial slur and a nazi when he was growing up in the Bronx.

Harris was upset and said he made a complaint right away.

This issue will be brought up at the next commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

WINK News will continue to work on this story as our reporters seek statements from both men and other Charlotte County commissioners on this matter.

