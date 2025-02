Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a continuing warm stretch, as we can expect dry conditions along with plenty of sun this Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Another big warm-up is on the way this Thursday, with minimal cloud coverage and afternoon highs in the 80s. This trend is expected to continue into the following week.”

Thursday

Our warm stretch of weather continues this Thursday, with highs topping out in the lower to mid-80s.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine throughout the day, with a few clouds building in later in the afternoon.

Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight.

Friday

Pleasant conditions will be with us Friday morning, with lower humidity and temperatures in the lower 60s.

Warm temperatures return, with highs climbing into the mid-80s.

Conditions look quite nice for your Friday afternoon plans, with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s throughout the evening.

Saturday

The heat continues this weekend as highs will return in the mid-80s on Saturday afternoon.

For your beach plans, slightly cooler temperatures are expected along the coast, with highs of around 80°.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.