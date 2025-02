Breaking barriers is a family tradition for Rashondra Croskey and her godmother, Gloria Reese.

Croskey is the first African American woman on the Moore Haven City Council, while Reese is the first African American woman on the Glades County School Board.

Rashondra Croskey, a Moore Haven native, had no idea this is where she would be today.

“I would never imagine when I was in high school that I’d be running for such office,” Croskey said.

Her godmother, Gloria Reese, shared similar sentiments.

“I knew she would do OK, but not the route. As parents, we hope our children do real good. We all do,” Reese said.

Croskey’s determination to make a difference led her to run for city council last year.

“I am Moore Haven’s first ever African American woman to win Moore Haven City Council,” she said.

Reese, who never envisioned herself in politics, became a school board member after being encouraged by others.

“I didn’t believe I would ever be the school board person. Never even dreamed of it. Somebody asked me about doing it, and I thought, not me, but then I tried it,” Reese said.

Croskey and Reese hope to inspire Moore Haven’s youth.

“You got to work for whatever you want. Nothing is going to be laid in your lap, but if you desire it, go after it. I believe you can do anything,” Reese said.

Croskey echoed her godmother’s sentiments.

“No matter where you came from, no matter how you grew up, you can always be somebody,” Croskey said.

