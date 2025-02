Two black bears were caught on camera tussling for garbage in the backyard of a Golden Gate home.

The video provided by WINK News viewer Mahayla Jean showcases the intense “bear- handed” confrontation after the two animals knocked over her trash cans.

The tussle culminated in an intense stare-down between the towering duo.

Thankfully, the two couldn’t bear to stay mad at one another, defusing the argument and returning to their trash feast.

While the video may seem humorous, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discourages interaction with black bears if they appear on a person’s property.

The FWC suggests that if you encounter a black bear, you should scare it away by yelling, banging pots and pans, using an air horn or anything else that makes a loud noise.

It is advised to scare them away from a safe distance.

The use of paintballs, bear spray and slingshots is also allowed under FWC guidelines.

The FWC heavily discourages feeding black bears as they are food-driven animals. They are highly intelligent and adaptable, learning quickly to associate people with food.

Black bears usually are too shy to risk contact with humans, but their powerful need to find food can overwhelm this fear.