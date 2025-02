In the heart of Dunbar, a neighborhood in Fort Myers, the STARS Complex becomes a place of hope as the Harry Chapin Food Bank supports families in need.

This Monday, the food bank distributed essentials to residents like Mary, who has lived in the area for years and now needs assistance to feed her family.

“I have six grandkids,” said Mary. “It’d be hard, but thank God for Harry Chapin. I come out here every Monday morning, and I stand out here, and I wait for Harry Chapin to come and they give us food, and I thank God for them.”

The Harry Chapin Food Bank operates throughout Southwest Florida to ensure that no one in the community goes hungry.

Distributions occur at mobile pantries, churches or community centers, providing vital resources to those in need.

Lisa, who has multiple sclerosis, joined the line to gather food for herself and her husband.

“There isn’t much that I can do. My husband wasn’t able to come with me this morning, and so I ventured out to get our needed goods, and it’ll help us,” said Lisa.

The food bank’s efforts reach 250,000 people monthly, including seniors with health issues and others facing financial hardships.

“So there are lots of families that are always on the edge and struggling to try to make ends meet,” said Richard LeBer. “And then things go wrong, right? Somebody gets sick, somebody loses their job, the landlord raises the rent 25% … and people suddenly find that at the end of the month, they don’t have enough money to pay all their bills and food.”

The Harry Chapin Food Bank helps alleviate this burden, ensuring people do not have to choose between food and other essentials.

“You can see from the length of this line, the need and the conversations in the line, people are so appreciative of what they are able to receive to help them,” said Lisa.

Mary emphasized the importance of supporting the organization.

“Yes, yes, ma’am, they should support Harry Chapin a lot, because they take care of the whole community,” she said.

