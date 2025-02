Genesis Zayas. CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

We now have new details about the arrest of a Cape Coral instructional support aide at Island Coast High School accused of inappropriate relations with students.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department report, 24-year-old Genesis Zayas was arrested on Tuesday after another teacher reported her in October 2024 for allegedly having inappropriate conversations with two students.

The report said that two students reported inappropriate encounters with Zayas to the teacher.

About four to five months ago, the first student, who was 18 at the time, added Zayas on Snapchat through a friend suggestion tab.

He started messaging Zayas, and the conversation turned into flirting. The two began communicating using the video calling feature. Island Coast High School. CREDIT: WINK News

The student said Zayas sent him nude photos.

Zayas was interviewed and admitted to sending the images but claimed she had on a bra and shorts.

She said the reason she was communicating with the student was because she felt bad for the student and she was seeking attention.

They communicated for a few weeks in total.

The second student stated that he was speaking to Zayas on Snapchat on his eighteenth birthday.

He said Zayas sent him nude images and engaged in a sex act on video.

There were also inappropriate explicit conversations, and the student told her that he was going to report her.

A week later, Zayas approached him and whispered a Spanish phrase in his ear, indicating she still desired him. That was the last time they communicated.

Zayas is being charged with offenses against students by authority figures.

She is scheduled to appear in court on March 10 at 8:30 a.m.