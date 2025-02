The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up to implement “Prepared 9-1-1,” a new tool designed to enhance emergency response times.

This advanced technology translates Spanish to English, provides live streams from phones and provides precise location tracking.

Kristin Berzins, communications operations manager, said, “We’ve been using it for a little bit over a week now, and we’ve already had several success stories.”

The live-streaming feature is expected to be particularly impactful.

Julie Sin, the LCSO public information officer, said, “We can then tell deputies when they get on scene, or even prior to getting on scene, ‘Hey, this is where you need to go. This is the suspect that you need to look out for.'”

Sin explained that the ability to see live footage during emergencies, such as violent crimes, can be crucial. She said it will assist call takers by allowing them to see what is happening on the scene through the livestream.

The process is straightforward. LCSO sends a text with a link; tapping the link opens a website where users can tap “live stream” and record video.

Users must grant LCSO access to their cameras to start live streaming. From there, LCSO can remotely control the camera view.

Berzins added, “We also have the option to hide the screen, so it’s not going to hide the video from us, but now, on her phone, the screen is going to be black.”

This feature is particularly useful in situations like domestic violence, allowing individuals to discreetly stream video without alerting others.

LCSO emphasizes that livestreaming can only occur with user permission. They cannot access a phone without consent.

Future plans for this technology include mapping call clusters, especially in events like major crashes.

