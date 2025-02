Credit: WINK News

Construction on the Little Pine Island Bridge has narrowed traffic to one lane, causing significant delays for drivers.

Emergency repairs were needed on the east side of the bridge due to a hole formed from ongoing construction and hurricane wear.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently released an update, stating they are working to expedite the project while prioritizing safety and quality.

Michael Crewdson, who lives on Pine Island, said, “Well in the moment we try to not leave the island if we can.”

Drivers have expressed frustration over the long wait times and detours. The Pine Island Bridge is a crucial connection for many, but the construction has been testing their patience.

“Sometimes the traffic is backed up all the way to the four-way stop and even through that it makes it really difficult,” said Crewdson.

Despite the challenges, Crewdson tries to remain positive. “So you just plan ahead like this morning I gave myself an extra one hour to get off the island,” he said.

Doug Madden, another driver, shared his concerns about the impact on the community. “Anybody driving through Matlacha is not going to want to spend a lot of money on their dream home until it gets cleaned up in my opinion,” said Madden.

FDOT provided an additional update, stating, “We are aiming to complete Phase 1 by spring and are making significant progress on both the east and west sides of the bridge.”

Crews are urged to accelerate the work. “There is one bridge on and off the island so what they need to do is just work on it more and faster,” said Crewdson.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.