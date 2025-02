CREDIT: Shy Blossom

A Southwest Florida-based band will be opening for the legendary ’90s rock fusion group Sister Hazel.

Shy Blossom is a SWFL alt-rock quintet influenced by the ’90s but with a modern twist. According to the band, their sound draws inspiration from artists like Radiohead, Fiona Apple, PJ Harvey, Mitski, Chappell Roan and more.

The show happens March 13 at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon in Fort Myers.

The band consists of Adriana McDonald on vocals and guitar, Julie Copithorn on drums, Preston Lich on bass and Abel Ramirez on lead guitar and backing vocals.

You can catch the band performing at local SWFL venues such as Soundgarden Kava Bar, Rack’em Spirits & Times and many more.

Opening for a band like Sister Hazel is a big accomplishment for the group, but it didn’t come without its hardships.

In 2018, When McDonald was 12, she relocated to Florida from Ohio with her family.

The move to a brand-new state was tough on her, as she had to leave behind friends and family.

It led to a period of withdrawal and crippling shyness. During COVID-19, McDonald said she became even more withdrawn. However, she took it upon herself to teach herself guitar, with her dad, Sean, helping her out on vocals.

McDonald said she grew up in a musical family, which helped her hone the skills she uses in Shy Blossom. The band performing at Soundgarden Kava Bar. CREDIT: Shy Blossom

“My dad played guitar a lot,” McDonald said. “We had family reunions where we all played music.”

Her family soon encouraged her to step outside her comfort zone by attending open mics and competitions.

She then started writing and recording music with help from producers. Before she knew it, Shy Blossom began to form. She helped to bring talent who helped mold the band into what it is today. Shy Blossom performing at Soundgarden Kava Bar. CREDIT: Arianna Stearns

“It’s been really nice, a lot of fun,” McDonald said.

She has since worked hard to overcome her shyness by making and performing music, though the journey is far from over.

The band released their first album, “Bloom,” last year. It features catchy, introspective tunes such as “The Fool,” “Don’t Call Me” and “Underneath.”

McDonald considers releasing “Bloom” and having it on vinyl a big accomplishment. Shy Blossom performing at Soundgarden Kava Bar. CREDIT: Arianna Stearns

Fun Fact: “Bloom” features five songs by David Abbruzzese, Pearl Jam’s drummer from 1991 to 1994.

As you can tell, the band has a 90s connection. With that era’s influence, their sound bridges the gap between 90s rock and today. This concert, alongside a band that came up in that era, will blend the old with the new.

Sister Hazel is known for their hit “All for You.” As part of their 2025 tour for the November release of their album “Sand, Sea & Crash Debris,” they will make a stop at The Ranch.

McDonald said she is proud to open for the band, which she was familiar with through her parents, who used to listen to them.

“I feel like it’s an incredible opportunity. It came out of nowhere. It kind of feels meant to be. I’m just really grateful to be opening for them and that they gave us a chance to let us play,” McDonald said. CREDIT: Shy Blossom

She said the band got this opportunity through a friend named Tony Taylor, who has been supportive of the band for the past few years.

“He called us two weeks ago out of the blue and asked if we were interested in opening for Sister Hazel, and we were like, ‘Of course.’ And Golder Entertainment, he knows them, he’s been talking with them, and they believe in us. I’m just really grateful that they gave us a chance to open. I’m mostly looking forward to connecting with the audience and maybe even with Sister Hazel when they’re listening, and I just want to make my parents proud,” McDonald said.

Look out for future performances, a four-song EP in April and a music video for their single “Stardust,” which will be released soon. For more information on the band, click here.

The Ranch is located at 2158 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907.

For tickets to the show, click here. Doors open at 7 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m.