The Naples Automotive Experience brought excitement and philanthropy to the community, raising money for St. Matthew’s House.

The weekend’s events included the popular Cars on 5th event, where hundreds of Ferraris lined the streets for all to admire.

The Jetport Reception at the Naples Airport was a highlight of the event. It featured a British 1960s theme, showcasing exotic cars, planes, food, and drinks. The event aimed to support St. Matthew’s House, with all proceeds going to this cause.

“There’s a $5 million Bugatti here, very expensive Rolls-Royce SUV,” said Steven Brooder, CEO and president of St. Matthew’s House.

The Naples Automotive Experience is St. Matthew’s House’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Brooder emphasized the importance of community support for their work.

“It means that people recognize the work we do in the community,” said Btooder. “We’re providing important services for hunger, homelessness, and addiction in our community, and people want to support us.”

The Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America hosted the event. Tom O’Riordan, the chapter’s president, shared a touching story about the impact of their fundraising efforts.

“I’ve interacted with some of the people who have been through their programs. One of them said, I saved his life, and I didn’t save his life, but they did,” said O’Riordan. “When you look in somebody’s eyes, when that happens. I can’t do enough.”

The Naples Automotive Experience not only celebrated luxury cars but also made a significant difference in the lives of those served by St. Matthew’s House.

