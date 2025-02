A deadly plane crash that occurred one year ago in Naples continues to impact lives in Southwest Florida. The tragic event involved two pilots who lost their lives on Interstate 75.

The anniversary of this incident brings forth memories for many, including first responders and commuters who witnessed the crash.

Efforts to repair the damage caused by the crash are ongoing. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is working on repairing three sections and restoring 30 sections of the sound barrier wall that were affected.

The project has experienced some unexpected delays, but the goal is to complete the repairs by the end of April.

The department evaluated which areas were damaged beyond repair and which sections could be restored. They also reviewed the impact on the posts to determine how far from the crash site the foundations may have been compromised.

An FDOT spokesperson said their focus is on “being respectful to those who lost their lives last year” while completing the necessary repairs.

Heather Mazurkiewicz of North Collier Fire Rescue praised the pilots, saying, “The pilots tragically lost their lives, but to be able to maneuver that plane, were that they put that plane down, not on I-75 and only a few 100 feet. If they would have gone a few 100 more feet, they would have ended up in a residential area. So, you know, to us, they’re the heroes with regard to how they put that plane down.”

As the community reflects on this tragic day, efforts continue to ensure the safety and respect of all those affected.

