With great weather in the forecast, it’s shaping up to be a perfect beach weekend. However, visitors to the barrier islands should exercise caution.

Hundreds of dead fish have washed up in a canal near Sanibel due to red tide.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission‘s red tide status map shows medium to high concentrations along the Lee County coast.

Bill and Linda Gibney, residents of Sanibel, shared their experiences with the red tide.

“When you go in the backyard, is really the worst, and the wind just comes at you. It’s just that punch-it smell that just hits you,” said Bill Gibney.

The Department of Health issued a health alert for red tide at Tarpon Bay Road Beach, just a few miles from Lindgren Boulevard.

“We’ve got quite a fish kill going here with the red tide,” said Linda Gibney.

The fish have piled up, washing in with the tide, but as of Friday night, they haven’t moved out.

“Usually it comes and goes, even during the day or through the red tide, we’ll have them, and then they’ll move out again, but this time they’re just saturating that one area, yeah, at the end of the canal,” said Bill Gibney.

Beyond the smell, the red tide is affecting residents physically.

“It does get into your throat, dry throat, yeah, that was yeah sort of a stuffy nose,” said Linda Gibney.

The Gibneys expressed concern about the impact on local wildlife.

“The same part is they were manatees in the canal today, yeah, and we’re not sure how that affects them,” said Bill Gibney.

The city of Sanibel stated that public works is actively removing washed-up fish at beach parks. Natural Resources is monitoring the situation in the canal and is prepared to bring in a contractor if necessary.

