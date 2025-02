Menopause is a natural part of life for middle-aged women, typically occurring between ages 45 and 55. However, it can bring serious health complications, including an increased risk of heart disease.

A 2021 study by University of Pittsburgh professor Samar El Khoudary’s team found that during menopause, women’s bodies tend to store more fat in the abdomen, known as visceral fat. This type of fat is linked to a higher risk of heart and cardiometabolic disease.

“We were able to identify the time point at which women start to accumulate that fat in the abdomen,” said El Khoudary. “In particular, women start to accumulate two years before their final menstrual period.”

This fat can increase by about 8% a year. However, there might be an easy way to intervene.

“It all starts when knowing when your waist size becomes a problem,” said El Khoudary. “If you have a waist circumference that is greater than 88 centimeters or 35 inches, it’s an indication of visceral fat in the abdomen.”

Doctors recommend lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of heart disease. Eating healthy, managing weight, intermittent fasting, managing stress, exercising and hormone-replacement therapy can all be beneficial.

Estrogen replacement, if started within 10 years of menopause, can also minimize the risk of death from heart disease.

Another study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that atrial fibrillation is linked to stress and insomnia in women following menopause.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.*