Q: What are they doing at Fifth Avenue South and 10th Street at the old St. George lot? – Janet B., Naples

A: An upscale mixed-use redevelopment project — The Avenue — will begin construction this quarter on a nearly two-block area of Fifth Avenue South from the former longtime property of St. George & the Dragon restaurant, just east of Four Corners at 936 Fifth Ave. S., to 11th Street South.

“It’s a legacy project,” said developer Andy Penev. “It’s something we want to be the center of downtown and we’re putting in the time and effort to make sure that that happens.”

The iconic local restaurant, which operated from 1969 to 2012, was razed years ago, but three other nearby buildings also will be demolished as part of The Avenue redevelopment project on 4.3 acres. As soon as permits are approved by the city, you’ll see the demolition of the three-story Florida Gulf Coast University Renaissance Academy and a single-story former bank/real estate office in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue South, as well as MHK Architecture’s former three-story office building on the 900 block.

