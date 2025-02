Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking more heat as near-record highs are to be expected this Friday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For this Friday afternoon, expect drier conditions and near-record heat in some parts of Southwest Florida.”

Friday

Our warm stretch of weather continues this Friday, with highs topping out in the mid-80s.

Conditions look quite nice for your Friday afternoon plan,s with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s throughout the evening.

If you plan on heading to the beach, know that red tide is still an issue for Lee and Collier beaches.

Saturday

The heat continues this weekend as highs will return in the mid-80s on Saturday afternoon.

For your beach plans, slightly cooler temperatures are expected along the coast, with highs of around 80°.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Sunday

Pleasant start for your Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, with warm temperatures forecasted. For your afternoon plans, highs top out in the lower to mid-80s.

Lovely conditions are forecast for the big game!