WINK News

Watch Now

LCSO offering youth boxing program

Published: Updated:

Step into the ring of life.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office youth boxing program is your kid’s golden ticket to mastering the art of self-defense.

Open to kids ages 8 to 17 at Gulf Coast Town Center, this free program teaches boxing skills and self-defense and promotes fitness.

Led by a certified coach, it helps youth build agility, speed and discipline.

Sign your kid up today and get ready to box your way to success. Click here to sign up.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.