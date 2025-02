For over two decades, car enthusiasts in Southwest Florida have gathered on Fifth Avenue in Naples.

The annual Cars on Fifth event marked the final day of the three-day Naples Automotive Experience.

The event united the community while raising funds for St. Matthew’s House.

St. Matthew’s House president, Steve Brooder, emphasized the importance of the event.

“This is the single biggest fundraiser for our mission,” said Brooder.

St. Matthew’s House benefits from the proceeds, with ticket buyers supporting the community.

Racecar driver Melissa Kozyran added a creative twist to the event.

“This artist to come in and do my car while the event was going on. He’s gonna finish it, and it’s gonna be auctioned off and all the proceeds go to the cause,” said Kozyran.

Various activities supported St. Matthew’s House’s mission, from artwork to racecar simulators.

“They donate proceeds from the sale of some of the things they have. So it’s art and jewelry and watches,” said Brooder. “All that helps out, and we have to tally it up all at the end, but it’s a great cause, and we couldn’t be happier with the weather and the turnout today.”

Another fundraising effort included a Corvette sweepstakes. Tickets were sold for $5, with all proceeds benefiting St. Matthew’s House.

“Last year was about $1.7 million I think we’ll blow by 2 million this year,” said Brooder. “The turnout has been great.”

Approximately 25,000 people attended the event, causing gridlock on Fifth Avenue.

“All year long, it’s our efforts to really help people that are experiencing hunger, homelessness and addiction,” said Brooder.

The event offered a scenic view while supporting the community.

It’s not too late to be a part of the Corvette sweepstakes to benefit St. Matthew’s House.

You can buy raffle tickets until they draw a winner in April. If you want to enter, click here for more information.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.*