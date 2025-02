The Weather Authority says if you are a fan of the warmer weather, you are going to love this weekend.

Highs will reach the mid-80s across Southwest Florida, and the sun and clouds will be overhead.

Temperatures remain above average as typically we’d see highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry conditions and light winds will persist, allowing only the chance for a stray shower this weekend.

Overnight lows will stay mild but comfortable in the 60s, and yet again, on Sunday, temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

This week

The stretch of warmer weather sticks around for the upcoming week.

Each day, highs will reach the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

Rain chances stay minimal, with the best chance for rain coming in the form of a few showers towards the end of the week.

Beach and boating

Winds are out of the southeast throughout the morning and afternoon before shifting to the southwest later on in the day.

Light winds will allow for only a light chop in our bays and inland waters with the Gulf waters reaching 1 to 2 feet.

The water temperature in the Gulf has warmed up into the mid 70s, topping out around 74 degrees.

Keep hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen!