The Cape Coral Animal Shelter hosted its third annual Puppy Bowl late Sunday morning. The event aimed to highlight puppies in need of forever homes.

Every puppy had a home-field advantage at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. The stadium was filled with dog lovers cheering on the young pups throughout the game.

Tom Ellegood, a volunteer at the shelter, shared the joy the event brings.

“It brings a ton of joy,” said Ellegood. “It makes me happy and warm every single day.”

Before he was refereeing the Puppy Bowl and throwing flags for “ruffing the passer,” Ellegood served the community.

“I served 30 years with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office honorably and proudly,” said Ellegood. “I’ve got a love for those that can’t speak for themselves, and it’s unconditional. So if they’re 20 years old, or if they’re nine weeks old, it’s the same living being that I want to take care of.”

The event showcased impressive puppy skills, leaving attendees delighted. Liz McCauley, the executive director of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, emphasized the diversity of puppies available.

“We have something for everybody,” said McCauley. “The first JV group is little chihuahua puppies, or little chihuahua Boston terriers. We have some larger breed puppies.”

McCauley highlighted the importance of showing that shelters have puppies available.

“People say, Oh, you only have older dogs. You only have senior dogs. We always have a lot of puppies, unfortunately. But if you’re looking for a puppy, this is the place to look,” said McCauley.

For volunteers like Ellegood, the event is fulfilling.

“These are animals that had no choice but to be with us, and we’re trying to find them a better home,” said Ellegood.

As the game concluded, it was time for one final loving huddle with all the winners.

The Cape Coral Animal Shelter announced plans to break ground on a new 19,000-square-foot expansion facility later this month.

The expansion will help grow their vet clinic and meet the needs of the growing community.

