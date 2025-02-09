Caught on Camera: Car crashes into Lehigh duplex

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A car crashed into a duplex early Sunday morning in Lehigh Acres causing confusion for the building’s residents.
This Week’s edition features live music, some familiar faces wearing red and a fabulous charity event
Drivers along Interstate 75 near Colonial Boulevard can expect changes soon.
The Weather Authority says sun and clouds overhead will lead to another day with above-average temperatures.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office youth boxing program is your kid’s golden ticket to mastering the art of self-defense.
The man who helped apprehend an armed 13-year-old spoke on the incident.
For over two decades, car enthusiasts in Southwest Florida have gathered on Fifth Avenue in Naples.
A burn ban is now in effect for Henry County.
Collier County announced the reopening of the Caxambas Park boat ramp on Marco Island.
Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Cape Coral Animal Shelter will be featuring its very own Puppy Bowl III.
1700 miles later the Twins truck is here and the team from Minnesota is ready to spend the next six weeks here in Fort Myers.
The Weather Authority says if you are a fan of the warmer weather, you are going to love this weekend.
With great weather in the forecast, it’s shaping up to be a perfect beach weekend. However, visitors to the barrier islands should exercise caution.
The Naples Automotive Experience brought excitement and philanthropy to the community, raising money for St. Matthew’s House.
Construction on the Little Pine Island Bridge has narrowed traffic to one lane, causing significant delays for drivers.
A car crashed into a duplex early Sunday morning in Lehigh Acres causing confusion for the building’s residents.
The collision resulted in property damage and affected some tenants’ vehicles.
The property owner said the crash was so severe it pushed a parked car into a kitchen.
Fortunately, none of the seven tenants were injured.
A neighbor mentioned the crash “sounded like a big explosion in the middle of the night.” One tenant lost access to water due to a burst pipe.
The property owner is now focused on restoring water service and contacting insurance.
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.