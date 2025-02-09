WINK News

Caught on Camera: Car crashes into Lehigh duplex

Reporter: Zoe Warner
A car crashed into a duplex early Sunday morning in Lehigh Acres causing confusion for the building’s residents.

The collision resulted in property damage and affected some tenants’ vehicles.

The property owner said the crash was so severe it pushed a parked car into a kitchen.

Fortunately, none of the seven tenants were injured.

A neighbor mentioned the crash “sounded like a big explosion in the middle of the night.” One tenant lost access to water due to a burst pipe.

The property owner is now focused on restoring water service and contacting insurance.

