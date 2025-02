Drivers along Interstate 75 near Colonial Boulevard can expect changes soon.

The Florida Department of Transportation is nearing the completion of a major construction project to improve traffic flow in the area.

Colonial Blvd. is currently reduced to one lane in each direction, but those lanes are expected to reopen Sunday morning.

Overnight, FDOT crews worked to complete a continuous flow intersection at Colonial Blvd. and Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

This new intersection design will change how drivers navigate the area.

Drivers coming off I-75 onto Colonial and turning left onto Six Mile Cypress will cross over to the south side of Colonial before the intersection.

This crossover motion, known as a continuous flow intersection, may feel unusual at first. However, newly implemented pavement markings and overhead signs are in place to assist drivers with the transition.

A similar pattern will be noticed for drivers leaving Colonial and moving onto Ortiz Avenue.

While the completion of the continuous flow intersection marks a significant milestone, FDOT crews have more work to finish in the area.

FDOT aims to complete all work by the end of April.

The reopening of the lanes will reveal whether these changes alleviate the traffic congestion commonly experienced in this area.

