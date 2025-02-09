Sun and clouds with a stray shower possible

WINK News
The Weather Authority says sun and clouds overhead will lead to another day with above-average temperatures.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office youth boxing program is your kid’s golden ticket to mastering the art of self-defense.
The man who helped apprehend an armed 13-year-old spoke on the incident.
For over two decades, car enthusiasts in Southwest Florida have gathered on Fifth Avenue in Naples.
A burn ban is now in effect for Henry County.
Collier County announced the reopening of the Caxambas Park boat ramp on Marco Island.
Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Cape Coral Animal Shelter will be featuring its very own Puppy Bowl III.
1700 miles later the Twins truck is here and the team from Minnesota is ready to spend the next six weeks here in Fort Myers.
The Weather Authority says if you are a fan of the warmer weather, you are going to love this weekend.
With great weather in the forecast, it’s shaping up to be a perfect beach weekend. However, visitors to the barrier islands should exercise caution.
The Naples Automotive Experience brought excitement and philanthropy to the community, raising money for St. Matthew’s House.
Construction on the Little Pine Island Bridge has narrowed traffic to one lane, causing significant delays for drivers.
The first Friday in February marks National Wear Red Day!
A deadly plane crash that occurred one year ago in Naples, Florida continues to impact lives in Southwest Florida. The tragic event involved two pilots who lost their lives on Interstate 75.
Sunday marks one year since a jet crashed after its pilots attempted an emergency landing on I-75 just outside of Naples. “Your mind goes back to everything that happened that day,” said Heather Mazurkiewicz, public information officer with the North Collier Fire Rescue. “I think about the fact that there weren’t more lives lost.” At […]
Highs will be in the mid-80s on Sunday afternoon.
A stray shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening, though most of the area will stay dry just like Saturday.
Winds are out of the west and southwest, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Rinse and repeat! Expect highs to yet again top out in the mid-80s with sun and clouds and just a stray shower possible.
High pressure remains in control, allowing for the warm and humid air to continue.
Temperatures will stay well above average throughout the week, nearing record highs towards the end of the week.
Warm conditions and light winds will allow for a beautiful boating day.
Winds are out of the east and then shifting northwest later in the afternoon around 5 to 10 knots.
Wave heights in the Gulf are reaching around 1 to 2 feet with just a light chop in our bays and inland waters.
The water temperature in the Gulf has warmed up to 75 degrees.
A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but dry conditions can be expected throughout the day.