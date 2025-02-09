Sun and clouds with a stray shower possible

The Weather Authority says sun and clouds overhead will lead to another day with above-average temperatures.

Highs will be in the mid-80s on Sunday afternoon.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening, though most of the area will stay dry just like Saturday.

Winds are out of the west and southwest, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

This week

Rinse and repeat! Expect highs to yet again top out in the mid-80s with sun and clouds and just a stray shower possible.

High pressure remains in control, allowing for the warm and humid air to continue.

Temperatures will stay well above average throughout the week, nearing record highs towards the end of the week.

Beach and boating

Warm conditions and light winds will allow for a beautiful boating day.

Winds are out of the east and then shifting northwest later in the afternoon around 5 to 10 knots.

Wave heights in the Gulf are reaching around 1 to 2 feet with just a light chop in our bays and inland waters.

The water temperature in the Gulf has warmed up to 75 degrees.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but dry conditions can be expected throughout the day.