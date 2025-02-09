WINK News Photos of the Week Feb. 2 – Feb. 8

Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.

This week’s edition features live music, some familiar faces wearing red and a fabulous charity event.

239 Fest Photos

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

239 Fest returned to Cape Coral on Friday after being canceled due to Hurricane Milton. The two-day event featured local and regional punk, ska and reggae bands.

Wolf-Face (pictured first) and Except You (pictured third) were two bands that performed.



Forever Fabulous Photos

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Brenda Cooper is Fran Drescher’s stylist for the 1990s sitcom The Nanny. On Friday, she hosted the Forever Fabulous event to benefit St. Matthew’s House.

Cooper spent months helping transform the appearances of several models for the event. Two of the models were women who went through the St. Matthew’s House program.

She said that she loved getting to help people who made personal strides improve their appearance.

“My life is the exterior which transforms the interior, St. Matthew’s House is the interior, and when you meld those two lives together, anything becomes possible,” Cooper said.

March to a Million

WINK News is organizing the annual March to a Million Meals campaign to support the Harry Chapin Food Bank. The campaign aims to feed a million people by March 1. $10 provides 20 healthy and nutritious meals to those in need.

As of Sunday afternoon, WINK News viewers have provided 398,278 meals to hungry families.

Click here for our WINK Feeds Families’ March to a Million donation page.

National Wear Red Day Photos

While you may want to wear red in February for Valentine’s Day, there is another reason to do so. The first Friday in February is National Wear Red Day.

It is a day to raise awareness about women’s heart health. In the photos above, WINK News anchors and reporters did their part by wearing red.