WINK News Photos of the Week Feb. 2 – Feb. 8

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A car crashed into a duplex early Sunday morning in Lehigh Acres causing confusion for the building’s residents.
This Week’s edition features live music, some familiar faces wearing red and a fabulous charity event
Drivers along Interstate 75 near Colonial Boulevard can expect changes soon.
The Weather Authority says sun and clouds overhead will lead to another day with above-average temperatures.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office youth boxing program is your kid’s golden ticket to mastering the art of self-defense.
The man who helped apprehend an armed 13-year-old spoke on the incident.
For over two decades, car enthusiasts in Southwest Florida have gathered on Fifth Avenue in Naples.
A burn ban is now in effect for Henry County.
Collier County announced the reopening of the Caxambas Park boat ramp on Marco Island.
Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Cape Coral Animal Shelter will be featuring its very own Puppy Bowl III.
1700 miles later the Twins truck is here and the team from Minnesota is ready to spend the next six weeks here in Fort Myers.
The Weather Authority says if you are a fan of the warmer weather, you are going to love this weekend.
With great weather in the forecast, it’s shaping up to be a perfect beach weekend. However, visitors to the barrier islands should exercise caution.
The Naples Automotive Experience brought excitement and philanthropy to the community, raising money for St. Matthew’s House.
Construction on the Little Pine Island Bridge has narrowed traffic to one lane, causing significant delays for drivers.
Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.
This week’s edition features live music, some familiar faces wearing red and a fabulous charity event.
239 Fest returned to Cape Coral on Friday after being canceled due to Hurricane Milton. The two-day event featured local and regional punk, ska and reggae bands.
Wolf-Face (pictured first) and Except You (pictured third) were two bands that performed.
Brenda Cooper is Fran Drescher’s stylist for the 1990s sitcom The Nanny. On Friday, she hosted the Forever Fabulous event to benefit St. Matthew’s House.
Cooper spent months helping transform the appearances of several models for the event. Two of the models were women who went through the St. Matthew’s House program.
She said that she loved getting to help people who made personal strides improve their appearance.
“My life is the exterior which transforms the interior, St. Matthew’s House is the interior, and when you meld those two lives together, anything becomes possible,” Cooper said.
WINK News is organizing the annual March to a Million Meals campaign to support the Harry Chapin Food Bank. The campaign aims to feed a million people by March 1. $10 provides 20 healthy and nutritious meals to those in need.
As of Sunday afternoon, WINK News viewers have provided 398,278 meals to hungry families.
Click here for our WINK Feeds Families’ March to a Million donation page.
While you may want to wear red in February for Valentine’s Day, there is another reason to do so. The first Friday in February is National Wear Red Day.
It is a day to raise awareness about women’s heart health. In the photos above, WINK News anchors and reporters did their part by wearing red.