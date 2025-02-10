WINK News

1 killed in Collier County crash, FHP investigating

Writer: Carolina Guzman
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at the 97-mile marker in Collier County

According to FHP, on Monday, a Toyota Carollo traveled off the roadway for possible medical reasons, entered the median and collided with a dirt pile in a construction area.

The 65-year-old driver from Miami was transported to an area hospital and later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

