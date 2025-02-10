2 SWFL veterans find relief at Harry Chapin Food Bank

WINK News
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has taken a significant step forward in training by incorporating virtual reality technology.
Joffre followed his dream across continents after graduating from Gulf Coast. Now he’s back on the professional soccer pitch in his hometown.
Fort Myers Beach’s businesses face pressure to comply with floodplain regulations or leave the island by March 1.
As the weather warms up, more people are heading to the beach. However, those with beach plans in Southwest Florida should be aware of the persistent red tide affecting the coastline.
A crash on I-75 near Daniels Parkway in Lee County turned a routine drive into a heartbreaking search for a missing pet.
A massive fire recently burned the Christ at Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres, and the community is rallying to support the church’s recovery.
Children battling cancer in Fort Myers are finding comfort in a special friend thanks to a generous donor.
COVID-19 cases today are less severe than five years ago, but new research indicates severe infections may have lasting impacts on the heart.
A 76-year-old veteran is transforming lives by connecting fellow veterans with support dogs, and the results have been life-changing.
Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda reopened at Ponce de Leon Park after being closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the center and its hospital that treats injured wildlife.
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County, and most recently, a dolphin was found dead in an area that turned up positive samples for red tide from Collier County Pollution Control.
Almost 20 years have passed since the last riverfront condominium project rose along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.
A former Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy could face prison time for his use of unreasonable force on a man who was being held for a domestic violence call.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at the 97-mile marker in Collier County.
Two veterans in Southwest Florida routinely receive vital support through local food distributions, highlighting a significant issue affecting many who have served our country.
Nearly one-fourth of active duty service members face food insecurity, and the same is true for many aging veterans in the area.
Dean, an Air Force veteran, attended a Harry Chapin Food Bank distribution event in Charlotte County.
“It helps with the food content in my fridge. I’m on a fixed income, so I come here once, maybe twice a month. It’s a good feeling to have it,” said Dean.
The veteran expressed gratitude for the food he received, saying, “It’s excellent. I mean, ribs and chicken—you can’t beat that.”
In North Fort Myers, Vietnam veteran Phil is also facing challenges.
“I pay $1600 monthly for my rent—that’s 90% of my check,” said Phil.
Despite his struggles, Phil believes he’s better off than others. He says that while he has struggles compared to others, he can still count his blessings.
Richard Leber, CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank, emphasized the gravity of the situation. He said, “It’s such a shame. You’re talking about people who made large personal sacrifices to serve their country and come back, and once they leave the military, really struggle to find their footing in the civilian world. It just breaks my heart to think they are struggling so much to do something as basic as keep food on the table for themselves.”
Thanks to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, veterans like Phil and 200 others will leave with fresh vegetables, bread and an entire bag of groceries, easing their worries for another week.
“If you are from this area, you’re welcome here. They welcome everyone,” said Phil.