2 SWFL veterans find relief at Harry Chapin Food Bank

Two veterans in Southwest Florida routinely receive vital support through local food distributions, highlighting a significant issue affecting many who have served our country.

Nearly one-fourth of active duty service members face food insecurity, and the same is true for many aging veterans in the area.

Dean, an Air Force veteran, attended a Harry Chapin Food Bank distribution event in Charlotte County.

“It helps with the food content in my fridge. I’m on a fixed income, so I come here once, maybe twice a month. It’s a good feeling to have it,” said Dean.

The veteran expressed gratitude for the food he received, saying, “It’s excellent. I mean, ribs and chicken—you can’t beat that.”

In North Fort Myers, Vietnam veteran Phil is also facing challenges.

“I pay $1600 monthly for my rent—that’s 90% of my check,” said Phil.

Despite his struggles, Phil believes he’s better off than others. He says that while he has struggles compared to others, he can still count his blessings.

Richard Leber, CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank, emphasized the gravity of the situation. He said, “It’s such a shame. You’re talking about people who made large personal sacrifices to serve their country and come back, and once they leave the military, really struggle to find their footing in the civilian world. It just breaks my heart to think they are struggling so much to do something as basic as keep food on the table for themselves.”

Thanks to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, veterans like Phil and 200 others will leave with fresh vegetables, bread and an entire bag of groceries, easing their worries for another week.

“If you are from this area, you’re welcome here. They welcome everyone,” said Phil.