Community aids in search for missing pitbull after Lee County crash

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has taken a significant step forward in training by incorporating virtual reality technology.
Joffre followed his dream across continents after graduating from Gulf Coast. Now he’s back on the professional soccer pitch in his hometown.
Fort Myers Beach’s businesses face pressure to comply with floodplain regulations or leave the island by March 1.
As the weather warms up, more people are heading to the beach. However, those with beach plans in Southwest Florida should be aware of the persistent red tide affecting the coastline.
A massive fire recently burned the Christ at Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres, and the community is rallying to support the church’s recovery.
Children battling cancer in Fort Myers are finding comfort in a special friend thanks to a generous donor.
Two veterans in Southwest Florida routinely receive vital support through local food distributions, highlighting a significant issue affecting many who have served our country.
COVID-19 cases today are less severe than five years ago, but new research indicates severe infections may have lasting impacts on the heart.
A 76-year-old veteran is transforming lives by connecting fellow veterans with support dogs, and the results have been life-changing.
Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda reopened at Ponce de Leon Park after being closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the center and its hospital that treats injured wildlife.
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County, and most recently, a dolphin was found dead in an area that turned up positive samples for red tide from Collier County Pollution Control.
Almost 20 years have passed since the last riverfront condominium project rose along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.
A former Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy could face prison time for his use of unreasonable force on a man who was being held for a domestic violence call.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at the 97-mile marker in Collier County.
A crash on I-75 near Daniels Parkway in Lee County turned a routine drive into a heartbreaking search for a missing pet.
The incident occurred when Nathaly Berrios was driving south for a wedding when her steering wheel malfunctioned, causing her car to flip.
“I tried steering right, and it kept going left. I hit the rail, and the car flipped a few times. By the time we came to, I looked back for my dog, and she was completely gone,” said Berrios.
Her dog, a white pitbull named Rosie, got scared and ran away from the crash site.
Rosie hasn’t been seen since.
Berrios has been searching for Rosie every day with help from the community.
The Florida Highway Patrol has received five calls about possible sightings of Rosie along the northbound fence line on I-75 near the rest stop and Daniels Parkway.
However, troopers have not been able to coax her out.
Berrios said Rosie is shy and likely hiding.
“We’re just trying our best to, like, not scare her out here because there’s obviously a lot of traffic going on,” said Berrios.
Each day without Rosie brings anxiety to Berrios.
“It kind of freaks me out because I’m like, what if she gets hurt?” said Berrios. “She hasn’t had her food since Saturday morning.”
Despite the challenges, Berrios is determined to find her beloved dog.
“She’s basically an emotional support dog for us. She’s always there when we’re sad, when we’re happy. She’s there to brighten up the room. She’s just like the star of the show. She’s family,” said Berrios.
If you see Rosie on I-75 northbound near Daniels Parkway, call the Florida Highway Patrol. Do not approach or try to catch her, as it might scare her.