Community aids in search for missing pitbull after Lee County crash

A crash on I-75 near Daniels Parkway in Lee County turned a routine drive into a heartbreaking search for a missing pet.

The incident occurred when Nathaly Berrios was driving south for a wedding when her steering wheel malfunctioned, causing her car to flip.

“I tried steering right, and it kept going left. I hit the rail, and the car flipped a few times. By the time we came to, I looked back for my dog, and she was completely gone,” said Berrios.

Her dog, a white pitbull named Rosie, got scared and ran away from the crash site.

Rosie hasn’t been seen since.

Berrios has been searching for Rosie every day with help from the community.

The Florida Highway Patrol has received five calls about possible sightings of Rosie along the northbound fence line on I-75 near the rest stop and Daniels Parkway.

However, troopers have not been able to coax her out.

Berrios said Rosie is shy and likely hiding.

“We’re just trying our best to, like, not scare her out here because there’s obviously a lot of traffic going on,” said Berrios.

Each day without Rosie brings anxiety to Berrios.

“It kind of freaks me out because I’m like, what if she gets hurt?” said Berrios. “She hasn’t had her food since Saturday morning.”

Despite the challenges, Berrios is determined to find her beloved dog.

“She’s basically an emotional support dog for us. She’s always there when we’re sad, when we’re happy. She’s there to brighten up the room. She’s just like the star of the show. She’s family,” said Berrios.

If you see Rosie on I-75 northbound near Daniels Parkway, call the Florida Highway Patrol. Do not approach or try to catch her, as it might scare her.