Community supporting Lehigh Acres church after destructive fire

A massive fire recently burned the Christ at Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres, and the community is rallying to support the church’s recovery.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as the state’s investigation is ongoing.

The church, located on Homestead Road, continues to regroup after the incident last month.

Despite the damage, church members have been holding services in their fellowship hall. The church is also connected to a newly opened school for children diagnosed with autism. CREDIT: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District

The Trail Life USA troop based in LaBelle is organizing a barbecue fundraiser to support Christ at Crossroads and Lakeview Community Church in Lake Placid.

“If you can help by helping these churches, these churches are trying to help others see who the Lord is, to help them be better, fathers, mothers, parents, kids and to help their communities and to love one another the way that Christ loves us,” said Dustin Ledford. “I encourage you to help support this by buying a barbecue ticket.”

The fundraiser will take place on March 2 at the First Baptist Church of LaBelle, with all donations going towards the two churches.

