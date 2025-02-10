Community supporting Lehigh Acres church after destructive fire

WINK News
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has taken a significant step forward in training by incorporating virtual reality technology.
Joffre followed his dream across continents after graduating from Gulf Coast. Now he’s back on the professional soccer pitch in his hometown.
Fort Myers Beach’s businesses face pressure to comply with floodplain regulations or leave the island by March 1.
As the weather warms up, more people are heading to the beach. However, those with beach plans in Southwest Florida should be aware of the persistent red tide affecting the coastline.
A crash on I-75 near Daniels Parkway in Lee County turned a routine drive into a heartbreaking search for a missing pet.
Children battling cancer in Fort Myers are finding comfort in a special friend thanks to a generous donor.
Two veterans in Southwest Florida routinely receive vital support through local food distributions, highlighting a significant issue affecting many who have served our country.
COVID-19 cases today are less severe than five years ago, but new research indicates severe infections may have lasting impacts on the heart.
A 76-year-old veteran is transforming lives by connecting fellow veterans with support dogs, and the results have been life-changing.
Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda reopened at Ponce de Leon Park after being closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the center and its hospital that treats injured wildlife.
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County, and most recently, a dolphin was found dead in an area that turned up positive samples for red tide from Collier County Pollution Control.
Almost 20 years have passed since the last riverfront condominium project rose along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.
A former Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy could face prison time for his use of unreasonable force on a man who was being held for a domestic violence call.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at the 97-mile marker in Collier County.
A massive fire recently burned the Christ at Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres, and the community is rallying to support the church’s recovery.
The cause of the fire remains unknown as the state’s investigation is ongoing.
The church, located on Homestead Road, continues to regroup after the incident last month.
Despite the damage, church members have been holding services in their fellowship hall. The church is also connected to a newly opened school for children diagnosed with autism.
CREDIT: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District
The Trail Life USA troop based in LaBelle is organizing a barbecue fundraiser to support Christ at Crossroads and Lakeview Community Church in Lake Placid.
“If you can help by helping these churches, these churches are trying to help others see who the Lord is, to help them be better, fathers, mothers, parents, kids and to help their communities and to love one another the way that Christ loves us,” said Dustin Ledford. “I encourage you to help support this by buying a barbecue ticket.”
The fundraiser will take place on March 2 at the First Baptist Church of LaBelle, with all donations going towards the two churches.
Click here for more information about recovery efforts.