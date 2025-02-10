Connecting service dogs with veterans

A 76-year-old veteran is transforming lives by connecting fellow veterans with support dogs, and the results have been life-changing.

Steve Copeland, an Army veteran, understands the challenges veterans face in navigating the system to find the help they need.

After being 100% disabled due to exposure to Agent Orange, he didn’t let his battles with lung and stomach cancer define him.

Instead, he uses his experiences to help other veterans find crucial resources, including the right service dogs.

“I’ve helped several Veterans with dogs, especially just so they’ll help them. Help them through PTSD, TBI, through chromatic, brain injury, whatever they need,” said Copeland.

Ray Weiner, a Navy veteran, shared the impact a support dog has had on his life.

“She takes me for a walk. If I didn’t have or and my other two, I’d be in a wheelchair,” said Weiner.

Copeland’s mission continues every Thursday morning at the Charlie Foxtrot restaurant and every Friday at the Port Charlotte YMCA.

He is dedicated to ensuring that no veteran feels lost, overlooked or without support.

Locations

Restaurant Charlie Foxtrot: 19333 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.

Franz Ross Park YMCA: 1700 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948-1048.

