Connecting service dogs with veterans

A 76-year-old veteran is transforming lives by connecting fellow veterans with support dogs, and the results have been life-changing.
Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda reopened at Ponce de Leon Park after being closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the center and its hospital that treats injured wildlife.
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County, and most recently, a dolphin was found dead in an area that turned up positive samples for red tide from Collier County Pollution Control.
Almost 20 years have passed since the last riverfront condominium project rose along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.
A former Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy could face prison time for his use of unreasonable force on a man who was being held for a domestic violence call.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at the 97-mile marker in Collier County.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Lehigh Acres duplex.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian attempting to cross Hancock Bridge Parkway in Lee County.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking the continuing stretch of warmer conditions along with a few rain showers this Monday.
A teenager will face sentencing Monday for shooting and killing another teenager at the DeSoto County Fair.
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter hosted its third annual Puppy Bowl late Sunday morning. The event aimed to highlight puppies in need of homes.
A car crashed into a duplex early Sunday morning in Lehigh Acres causing confusion for the building’s residents.
This Week’s edition features live music, some familiar faces wearing red and a fabulous charity event
Drivers along Interstate 75 near Colonial Boulevard can expect changes soon.
Steve Copeland, an Army veteran, understands the challenges veterans face in navigating the system to find the help they need.
After being 100% disabled due to exposure to Agent Orange, he didn’t let his battles with lung and stomach cancer define him.
Instead, he uses his experiences to help other veterans find crucial resources, including the right service dogs.
“I’ve helped several Veterans with dogs, especially just so they’ll help them. Help them through PTSD, TBI, through chromatic, brain injury, whatever they need,” said Copeland.
Ray Weiner, a Navy veteran, shared the impact a support dog has had on his life.
“She takes me for a walk. If I didn’t have or and my other two, I’d be in a wheelchair,” said Weiner.
Copeland’s mission continues every Thursday morning at the Charlie Foxtrot restaurant and every Friday at the Port Charlotte YMCA.
He is dedicated to ensuring that no veteran feels lost, overlooked or without support.
Restaurant Charlie Foxtrot: 19333 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Franz Ross Park YMCA: 1700 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948-1048.
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.