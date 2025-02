A teenager will face sentencing for shooting and killing another teenager at the DeSoto County Fair.

Ryan Watson Jr. could face between 25 years to life in prison for murdering 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez Lopez in 2023.

Watson Jr. was found guilty in Dec. 2024 of second-degree murder with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

Watson Jr. was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, and documents show that he was tried as an adult.

After the shooting, WINK News spoke with Daniel Rodriguez Lopez’s family.

“We’re always laughing, having a good time, and smiling,” said Pedro Castro, Daniel’s dad. “It’s never a dull moment with us, especially with Daniel around. He’s always putting a smile on people’s faces. It’s just a spark. Now, it’s much harder.”

“He’s not here,” said Stephanie Castro, Daniel’s mom. “That’s going to be very different. My life has changed. My kids’ lives have changed. I’m sure anyone who’s met my son, their life will be changed.”

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office added additional security measures for the fair in 2024.

The extra security included a mobile command center with 360-degree cameras and multiple screens for monitoring surveillance video to help people feel safe when returning to the fair.

Watson Jr. is expected to appear in court on Monday.

WINK News will be in court, where reporter Sommer Senne will update any developments whenever it becomes available.