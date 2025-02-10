FC Naples signs local soccer star

Most young athletes dream of playing professionally their whole careers.

Playing professionally in your hometown is a goal only few achieve, for one southwest Florida soccer star that dream is coming true with FC Naples.

Seven years ago, Sebastian Joffre led Gulf Coast High School to the 4A Soccer State Championship.

Now he’s back on a bigger stage with goals of bringing another championship to Naples.

“As a kid, you always want to have a professional soccer team in your hometown,” Joffre said. “I just wanted to come back and be closer home.”

Joffre followed his dream across continents after he graduated from Gulf Coast, playing for various clubs in Europe, Brazil and the United States.

He spent last season playing for the Real Monarchs of MLS Next Pro, scoring three goals in 19 appearances.

When FC Naples called, he came home.

“It was difficult for me, because I had to go outside of the country to reach my dreams,” Joffre said. “I think it’s the best for the community and the younger kids growing up and looking to play in this team.”

FC Naples Head Coach Matt Poland emphasized Joffre’s impact on his city.

“For the fans, it’s somebody that understands the community that they’re playing in,” Poland said. “Especially for younger players, it’s now a realistic dream. If I’m a 12-year-old that, ‘Hey, this guy came from my city, played at my high school and is now a professional soccer player’.

Poland expects Joffre’s role to be just as vital on the pitch.

“He’s explosive, he’s dynamic, he’s one of our top one-v-one players so he wants to get the ball, he wants to drive downhill and take on defenders,” Poland said.

Joffre signed as a winger with FC Naples and cannot wait to make his hometown proud once again.

“I think it will be an exciting moment,” Joffre said. “I don’t like to take anything for granted and just go out there and just play.”

The Naples native will take the field in his hometown for the first time as a professional at Paradise Coast Sports Complex on March 8 for FC Naples’ very first game.