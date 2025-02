Casey Santoro came to Florida Gulf Coast from Kent State, sold on the winning culture. She never missed a game in her college career. But in Santoro’s first season with the green and blue last year, she spent it on the sideline.

“It happened three games in to the season last year,” Santoro recalled. “We were at the rec center practicing and I was doing a shot fake and pushed off and tore my Achilles.”

When asked what went through her mind when she suffered the injury, Santoro responded, “just shocked and everyone thought I twisted my ankle and I was bawling. And I wouldn’t be bawling if I twisted my ankle.”

That injury ended Santoro’s season and started her road to recovery.

“I couldn’t walk for a couple months,” Santoro said. “I was in a boot and crutches. And once I was able to walk I was really weak. But once I started making progress I would say the progress went really quick.”

FGCU women’s basketball head coach Chelsea Lyles talked about Santoro’s resilience, “On the road, she did her rehab. She wanted to know what she needed to do and she did it and she was committed to it.”

While watching from the sideline, Santoro gained a coach’s perspective to the game.

“She would always have notes after ever game,” Lyles recalled. “And she would send it to me of what she saw, what she felt like we did you know good or what we could’ve done better.”

Santoro said she missed competing the most when she wasn’t playing. Now, she picking up right where she left off. Santoro is a role player for the Eagles, averaging 4.9 points per game.

“I don’t think when you see her on the court you’ll even know she had a major injury like that,” Lyles said.

When asked what she learned during her season away from the court, Santoro answered, “God’s not going to give me any battles that I can’t handle.”

The toughness and hard work Santoro showed to get back on the court is now being used to help the Eagles remain undefeated in conference play and alone at the top of the ASUN standings.