Fort Myers Beach businesses face floodplain compliance deadline

Reporter: Claire Galt
Published: Updated:

Fort Myers Beach’s businesses face pressure to comply with floodplain regulations or leave the island by March 1.

This comes after a judge informed La Ola about the requirement to either come into compliance or vacate.

WINK News has learned that two other businesses, Quicky Cycles and Sun N Fun Rentals, have received similar notices. They must comply with the code by the March deadline or leave the island.

Stacey Hartman, who works at Sun N Fun Rentals, said the business will comply with the code and remove the shipping containers, as closing down is not an option.

“We’re probably going to, you know, figure out a way to store our equipment, a different way,” said Hartman. “But we’ve evacuated everything. We’ve gone to town hall about it. It’s, I think it’s a very confusing thing right now. It’s kind of a lot of hoops and a lot of confusion, I think, between the town of Fort Myers Beach and FEMA.”

The use of shipping containers is also the reason FEMA revoked the town’s 25% discount on flood insurance.

If all businesses comply, the town might regain the discount in two years.

